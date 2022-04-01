 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News