Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

