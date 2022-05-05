As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Kearney, NE
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:23:27 AM
- Sunset: 08:43:08 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Gusty winds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 9 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 17 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 19 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 20 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 20 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays wi…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We w…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kearney area should s…
For the drive home in Kearney: Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kear…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 27 mph. This r…