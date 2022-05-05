Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Gusty winds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.