 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kearney, NE

Right Now
61°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Feels Like: 60°
  • Heat Index: 61°
  • Wind: 9 mph
  • Wind Chill: 60°
  • UV Index: 7 High
  • Sunrise: 06:23:27 AM
  • Sunset: 08:43:08 PM
  • Dew Point: 54°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Gusty winds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
3 AM
62°
3%
3 AM
62°

Wind: ENE @ 9 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 61°

Heat Index: 62°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

4 AM
62°
4%
4 AM
62°

Wind: ENE @ 10 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 61°

Heat Index: 62°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

5 AM
62°
4%
5 AM
62°

Wind: E @ 9 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 61°

Heat Index: 62°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

6 AM
62°
2%
6 AM
62°

Wind: E @ 9 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 83%

Wind Chill: 62°

Heat Index: 62°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

7 AM
63°
2%
7 AM
63°

Wind: ESE @ 8 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 63°

Heat Index: 63°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

8 AM
65°
2%
8 AM
65°

Wind: SE @ 8 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 65°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

9 AM
71°
2%
9 AM
71°

Wind: SSE @ 10 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 75%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

10 AM
74°
1%
10 AM
74°

Wind: SSE @ 12 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 67%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
77°
3%
11 AM
77°

Wind: SSE @ 17 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 61%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 80°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
80°
3%
12 PM
80°

Wind: SSE @ 19 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 53%

Wind Chill: 80°

Heat Index: 82°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
82°
15%
1 PM
82°

Wind: S @ 20 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 50%

Wind Chill: 82°

Heat Index: 83°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

2 PM
84°
15%
2 PM
84°

Wind: S @ 20 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 44%

Wind Chill: 84°

Heat Index: 85°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays wi…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We w…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kearney area should s…

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kear…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 27 mph. This r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News