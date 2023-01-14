Hi guys! My name is Waverly! I came in as a stray with my brother Houdini, so nothing about my... View on PetFinder
Waverly
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died.
Kearney's first 2023 baby didn't arrive until Jan. 2, when Larkin Birchler was born at KRMC. Stetsyn Golter was the first 2023 baby at Good Samaritan Jan. 3.
Judge Ryan C. Carson gave Mandy Searle 329 days credit for time already served. She must also register as a sex offender.
The Bertrand Emergency unit transported Snyder to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. He was later transported by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Zachary Walker, 20, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to eight years in prison for two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
The highest-ranked commits in Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class played in All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Here's a look at how they fared.
It is expected that 1,000 cars per day will go through the Kearney car wash, about the same as Grand Island.
“This has become politicized, and we have better things to do,” said board member Steve Gaasch about the book review rules.
Nebraska's mountain lion season opened Jan. 2. Excellent snow tracking conditions likely helped hunters find success by bagging two females.