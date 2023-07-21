On Sunday, Kearney is going to party like its 1873.

Among the festivities celebrating Kearney’s 150th birthday, is a base ball game straight out of the 19th century.

The sport hadn’t yet become the game known today, with it being stuck in the early stages of evolution.

Instead of being about getting outs as soon as possible to get your side up to bat, the game focused primarily on getting the ball in play.

Pitchers threw underhand, and the batter could request where he wanted the ball thrown.

Three missed swings, not strikes, get the batter out, and umpires decide how many insufficient pitches constitute a base on balls.

“The only way a walk can happen is if a pitcher has an excessive amount of throws that aren’t close to where the batter wants it to be,” said Broc Anderson of the Trails and Rails Museum, which is sponsoring one of the teams in the game. “And excessive amount is so loosely defined.”

That helped the game grow in the early days of the sport, with it being an easy activity to play together with a constant stream of action.

“It is a straightforward game, its a bat and stick, you don’t need a lot of skill to start, just some mild hand-eye coordination and the ability to swing,” Dr. Nathan Tye, assistant history professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said. “For a lot of people it became this dominant, popular game.”

Another factor that helped entry was equipment. Balls could be made out of anything— rags, leather, wool — and there were no base ball gloves. All the uniforms were made out of wool as well, not helping the players in the hot Nebraska heat.

To help the barehanded defense, if the ball was caught off one bounce, its an out, and a fielder could hit the runner with the ball, rather than tagging or touching the base.

With a game anybody could play or watch, it soon became embedded in the fabric of Kearney, sparking the idea to bring it back for a special occasion.

Tye and Anderson, came up with the idea to bring that part of Kearney’s past to the present.

They couldn’t do it just by themselves, and they found a valuable resource in a town over.

Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum had vintage base ball uniforms at the ready, and the museum’s Rob Nelson was a massive help on the historical accuracy front.

“They hadn’t done a vintage base ball game in about 10 years,” Anderson said. “When I got talking to Rob he was excited to be bringing these materials back out and teaching people why base ball was so important to our region in the 19th century.”

There was still one box yet to check off for the game.

“I had the expert, I had the uniforms, I had the right people, but I needed a venue,” Anderson said.

Needing something with historical ties, Kearney’s Memorial Field became a good fit.

While Memorial Field was not around until the 1940s, its still a pivotal part of Kearney base ball history.

The stadium hosted the Kearney Irishmen, a Class D minor league team in the Nebraska State League, which lasted over two decades.

They reached out to the city, and the Parks and Recreation department helped get the game its venue.

“We didn’t have any 19th century base ball parks lying around,” Tye said. “So what better way to honor the multiple generations of Kearney base ball history than playing at Memorial Field,”

The Park and Recreation department also supplies players for the Kearney team, made up of a mixture of Trails and Rails employees, Parks and Recreation members and Tye.

Their opponent will be the Stuhr Museum from Grand Island, with plans to play an away game there next year.

The hope is that this becomes an annual thing, with plans to further honor Kearney’s baseball history by bringing back authentic uniforms from the Irishmen, or the earlier Kearney Kapitalists.

The Irishmen later became an affiliate of the New York Yankees, changing its name to the Kearney Yankees, which would be the final iteration of minor league ball in Kearney once the team moved south.

The Irishmen were far from the first professional team in the city.

In the late 1800’s, the Kearney Giants played in the Nebraska State League, being notable as the rare park with lights for night games.

The 1892 team featured John “Bud” Fowler, the first known professional Black base ball player, who played for a multitude of team’s in the late 1800s.

His stop in Kearney was one of his most productive years, stealing 45 bases in 43 games.

In 2022, Fowler was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his hometown of Cooperstown, NY.

“We’ve had a tradition of 140 years of base ball excellence in the city,” Tye said. “These are storied base ball legends who are playing in Kearney and passing through Kearney,”

After the Giants were no longer viable financially, the Kapitalists took over in the Nebraska State League, winning it in 1913.

Now, baseball has a huge presence in Kearney, with a history of success in Little League and Legion baseball, and a top of the line facility in Patriot Park.

“I think it’s appropriate to do this game in honor of Kearney Memorial Field and all those base ball players that came through,” Anderson said. “And to spur interest in Buffalo County history and Kearney for history among people that may not associate base ball with local history.”

On the concourse at the game will be small displays of early Kearney baseball history.

The most important part of the celebration— the game will be free to attend, giving every one a chance to see local history.

First pitch for the vintage game Sunday at Memorial Field is slated for 6:30 p.m.