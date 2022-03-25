Hi there, I'm Vera! I'm a 6-month-old kitten here at the Shelter. I'm still pretty shy, especially around new people,... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Several witnesses told officers a man with a Honda Accord was trying to hit people with his car near the bar.
According to police radio trafic the crash involved multiple subjects.
A hotel owner said Native Americans are no longer welcome. Mayor Steve Allender fired back: "This is an attack on not only the 12% of Rapid Citians who are Native American, but also the larger Native American population nationwide."
The SUV hit a barbed wire fence, rolled, hit a tree line and another barbed wire fence before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
The murder charge alleges Chambers killed Shinpaugh with malice, but without premeditation.
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
Two men were sentenced to prison Monday for their involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case. Five men charged in the case involving a 15-year-old victim appeared Monday in Furnas County District Court in Beaver City.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
Jehovah’s Witnesses across the nation will return to in-person meetings in April, but its door-to-door ministry will not resume.
Preston Walls had just finished a shift when he heard the call on the scanner about a baby not breathing. He knocked on the door and said, “Give me the baby.” Then he went into action.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.