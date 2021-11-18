Valen
Prosecutors have turned over more than 11,600 pages of documents and more than 50 audio and video recordings to lawyers defending Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
The mother of a second-grade boy in Kade Reiman's class said her son could talk with Reiman about anything. "He had a really big impact on his students." Reiman also coached high school football in Palmyra.
Local health professionals were worried that a surge of COVID cases could be a tipping point. That news worried Edwards enough that he asked what KPS could do to reduce the health risks. He asked area doctors and health leaders in an Aug. 24 email “to inform KPS in how we may assist or facilitate addressing our community’s current medical and health situation.”
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
Kearney Floral has been one of Kearney’s landmarks, having operated in the same location since 1907.
Allergies and COVID-19 both can produce a runny nose, but similarities end there.
KEARNEY — It was dead silent at Miles Field as the Kearney Catholic football team walked off the field after Columbus Lakeview ran their victo…
Kearney Public School board members supported Superintenent Kent Edwards' authority to issue a mask mandate on Sept. 1. But concerns about community backlash enforcing the mandate contributed to a move to drop the mandate.
Through 27 of the 28 playoff spots teams got placed in the bracket, and the Lopers were not among them. Then team 28 came up to fill the last slot and the Lopers knew they’re headed to Gunnison, Colorado, for a first-round playoff game against an old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe, Western Colorado. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. Saturday
Video surveillance captured the suspect walking into the store, grabbing two drinks from the cooler, walking to the counter and speaking with the clerk, then pulling a handgun from his hoodie pocket.