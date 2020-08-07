Verla Rodenbaugh
Marshfield, Mo., resident, 91
ST. LOUIS — Verla L. Rodenbaugh, 91, of Marshfield, formerly of Hartville, Grovespring and Orleans, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Linda Rudabaugh, in St. Louis.
Graveside services and interment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Orleans Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Stoker officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the graveside service at the cemetery.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Rodenbaugh family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Verla’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Verla’s graveside service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Nelson-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Verla was born Aug. 10, 1928, at her parents’ home in Harlan County to Leonard Ruben and Elsie Mae (Russell) Randall.
Verla married Don Rodenbaugh on Dec. 2, 1946. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons, Danny A. Rodenbaugh of Milan, Tennessee, and Stanley E. Rodenbaugh of Grovespring; three daughters, Sandra J. Nordick of Osawatomie, Kansas; Linda K. Rodenbaugh of St. Louis, and Janet S. Eaton of Springfield; two sisters, Verdene Abbott of Moffat, Colorado, and Joyce Schemper of Kearney.
Jeanne Pierson
Axtell resident, 57
KEARNEY — Jeanne E. Pierson, 57, of Axtell died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Robert Millikan
Ravenna resident, 96
RAVENNA — Robert E. Millikan, 96, of Ravenna died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel in Kearney.
Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Alice Ostrand
Broken Bow resident, 86
LINCOLN — Alice Marie Ostrand, 86, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lincoln at Bryan Medical Center East.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Burial will follow in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Alice was born Dec. 20, 1933, in the Round Valley area of Custer County to Edward and Hilda (Helgerson) Jezbera.
Survivors include her sister, Elvera Mason of Columbus; and brother, Eddie Jezbera of Riverside, California.
David Kelly
Papillion resident, 75
PAPILLION — David L. Kelly, 75, of Papillion died July 29, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at New Life Church in Kearney, For the safety of all attendees, we kindly request that face masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. If you are unable to attend but would like to take part in the service, it will be live broadcast at https://youtu.be/kAF0UbxGu-o.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Madonna Foundation in Omaha at www.madonna.org/donate. Heafty Hoffman Dworak Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.