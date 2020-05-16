Dennis Stutzman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dennis Dean Stutzman, 71, of Ringgold, Ga. died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Chattanooga.

Dennis was born in Oshkosh, Neb., to Paul and Evelyn (Smeaton) Stutzman on Sept. 11, 1948. He spent his youth in Oshkosh and Kearney, Neb. At a young age, he learned the value of hard work and went on to become an entrepreneur starting several successful businesses. Dennis was a self-made, strong, intelligent, generous and tenderhearted man.

He married the love of his life, Karen, in 2003. They made their home in Ringgold. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed beekeeping, woodworking and business ventures. Dennis enjoyed discussing politics and watching Fox News.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen Dantzler Stutzman; mother, Evelyn M. Stutzman; daughters, Dee Dee (Steve) Hauser, Teri (Dean) Taulborg and son, Kirby (Tina) Pfannkuch; stepson, Brandon (Emily) Smith; stepdaughter, LaRae Smith; siblings, Doug (Sylvia) Stutzman, Judy (Charles) Cuypers and Jeanie Weber; grandchildren, Conner Smith, Dusty Dimmitt, Devin Dimmett, Bryon Pfannkuch, Jerry Mooneyham, Justin Brown and Jessica Brown; great-grandchildren, Dace Dimmitt, Zoey Pfannkuch, Carter Pfannkuch and Oscar Brown; mother-in-law, Anna Dantzler; sister-in-law, Laranda Dantzler; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.