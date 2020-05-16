Theresa “Dot” Moffett

DONIPHAN — Theresa M. “Dot” Moffett, 99, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Prairie Winds Nursing Home in Doniphan.

Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Dec. 3, 1920, to Samuel and Maude (Wilkie) McCulla in Shelton. She attended school in Shelton, graduating with the class of 1939. After graduation she did housework, paper and painting for several families, worked at the bank from 1970 to 1980, drove truck at the air base during World War II, went to Washington for a year in 1942 and worked for Baldwin from 1980 to 1984.

She was married April 2, 1946, to Bradley Moffett of Gibbon in Smith Center, Kan.

She was a member of the Ellen Rebekah Lodge since 1943 where she was a noble grand five times, a member and past president of the auxiliary, a member of the Wood River Historical Club and a member of the Eastern Star.

She loved to dance, play bingo, card games and go on bus tours to Washington to see her sister. She had many collections such as: stamps, coins, plate and cup sets, salt and pepper sets, dolls, angels, cookbooks and pens.