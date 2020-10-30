10/31 death badura

Linda met her husband Philip Badura in Grand Island following his release from military service. They married on July 25, 1970, in Loup City. She had her own beauty shop in a nursing home in Grand Island for two years. She then began her own licensed day care, which she ran for 46 years. Linda was able to be at home and raise their three beautiful children. She and Phil were blessed with their first son Jason in 1971 followed by Toby and Robin.