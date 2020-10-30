10/31 death badura

Linda Badura
Kearney resident, 69
KEARNEY — Linda Badura, 69, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joseph Hannappel celebrating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday followed by a vigil/prayer service at 7 p.m. at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both the services and visitations; face masks are required.
——
Linda was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Loup City to Leonard and Ruby (Krewald) Czaplewski and graduated from Loup City Central Catholic High School in 1969. She attended Grand Island School of Cosmetology and graduated in 1970.
Linda met her husband Philip Badura in Grand Island following his release from military service. They married on July 25, 1970, in Loup City. She had her own beauty shop in a nursing home in Grand Island for two years. She then began her own licensed day care, which she ran for 46 years. Linda was able to be at home and raise their three beautiful children. She and Phil were blessed with their first son Jason in 1971 followed by Toby and Robin.
Linda loved the outdoors; it could be long walks, hunting, fishing or kayaking. Most of all she loved kids. She was blessed to have so many wonderful families in her life while doing day care.
Survivors include her husband, Philip Badura of Kearney; her children, Jason Badura and wife Judy, and their daughter Emily all of Rapid City, South Dakota, Toby Badura and wife, Laurel, and their children, Tanner and Natalie Badura, all of Kearney, and Robin Vahle and husband, Mark and their daughter, Addyson Vahle, all of North Platte; her siblings, Shirley Scarrow, Steve Czaplewski, Marty Czaplewski, Kathy Sweeney and Mike Czaplewski.
Memorials are suggested to Mount Carmel Keens Memorial Home or Tabitha Hospice of Kearney.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!