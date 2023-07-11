As with the human genome, scientists' first pass at sequencing the genome of corn more than a decade ago was considered a first draft.

It turns out the corn genome is both large — nearly as large as that of humans — and immensely complex. The first draft, published in 2009, had a lot of missing pieces and gaps. Scientists couldn't determine the proper order for other segments.

Last month, an international team that included a University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher published the first complete map of the corn genome, a step expected to help researchers build tools to better predict which new corn varieties will perform well under different growing conditions.

James Schnable, a professor in UNL's agronomy and horticulture department, said it typically takes seven to 10 years to develop a new corn hybrid. To test them, researchers grow them in targeted environments. He and his collaborators have access to test plots from the Nebraska-Wyoming border to the Mississippi River.

But the environment farmers have to work with, he said, is shifting so rapidly because of changing climate and regulations and increasing fertilizer costs that the varieties researchers are developing today are being tested in a very different environment than the one the crop will have to perform under in the Nebraska of 2030.

The new map, with more complete information about the genes that help determine how plants respond to different environments and growing practices, will help them get ahead of the game, Schnable said.

"Instead of aiming at the target today, we're leading the target," he said. "We're aiming where the target is going to be when those hybrids are out on the market."

The team published their findings in the journal Nature Genetics in mid-June.

The international project originated with Chinese researchers and included scientists from Iowa State University. Schnable has known Jinsheng Lai, a Chinese scientist and the paper's lead author, for more than a decade, dating to Schnable's time as a postdoctoral researcher at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

"When you do things like this, you reach out to people all over the world to grab people with the different skill sets you need," said Schnable, who specializes in computational biology.

Technology available when the first draft of the corn genome was completed allowed researchers to identify a significant portion of the plant's genetic material, which plays a key role in determining a plant's physical characteristics, growth and health.

But many regions were too complex to be deciphered then. One challenge: About 85% of the corn genome is made up of what are called jumping genes, repetitive sequences that move around the genome.

"Imagine a puzzle where 85% of the puzzle is little multicolored rocks that all look the same," Schnable said. "You're trying to figure out which pieces fit where."

More specifically, researchers could only read small stretches of the four-letter genetic code at a time, each between 1,000 to 2,000 letters long. They had to figure out how the pieces overlapped and arrange them in a puzzle comprised of about 2.3 billion letters.

With today's technology, however, they could get pieces closer to 50,000 letters — or base pairs — long. That made the pieces easier to assemble.

"As technology has gotten better, we're able to figure out what's in the gaps, which lets us put all the pieces together in the right order right from the beginning to the end of each chromosome," he said.

In the original study, for instance, scientists had been able to map the complex centers of only two of corn's 10 chromosomes. The international team was able to sequence the middles of all 10.

The larger pieces also allowed the researchers to sort into separate genes regions that looked so similar they were collapsed in the earlier map. Those pieces may do different things in determining how the plant grows. A big focus of Schnable's research program involves understanding the genetic basis that determines why different varieties of corn respond differently in different environments — some do well in eastern Nebraska, some grow better in the west. Some grow well with less nitrogen fertilizer, others require more.

Schnable noted that the genome mapping project ties into the university's long history in corn genetics. Around 1900, corn geneticist Rollins A. Emerson did pioneering work as a Nebraska faculty member, rediscovering the laws of genetic inheritance established by Gregor Mendel.

Emerson later became a professor at Cornell University and in the 1920s served as a mentor to George Beadle, a Nebraska native and Cornhusker alumnus who in 1958 shared a Nobel Prize for his work in genetics. Schnable's office is situated in UNL's Beadle Center, which is named after Beadle. Emerson later mentored Barbara McClintock, who discovered jumping genes and became one of the few women to win an unshared Nobel in physiology and medicine in 1983.

With the corn genome map complete, Schnable said, researchers will be able to study and determine the function of individual genes that weren't identified in previous corn genome research.

The good news is they already have information about how hundreds, even thousands, of corn varieties perform across different environments and a set of gene expression sequence data from 750 different lines.

"We can immediately take that and start realigning to this new genome and get all the new discoveries without going back and re-running all the field experiments," he said. "We're just re-analyzing our data with this new better reference that we can build off ... It's really fun to see it done."