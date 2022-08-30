 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK's Emersen Cyza named MIAA volleyball athlete of the week

  • Updated
  • 0

KEARNEY — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Emersen Cyza as the volleyball offensive athlete of the week.

Cyza, a junior from Alliance, averaged 4.21 kills per set and hit at a .349 clip as the No. 10-ranked Lopers went 4-0 in its Rosella Meier Fall Classic.

Cyza totaled 20 kills in a five-set win over No. 30-ranked Central Washington while reaching at least 11 kills in the other three matches. Additionally, Cyza had a key ace to help UNK tie CWU at 24-all in the fourth set.

Cyza, junior Fallon Stutheit, junior Bailee Sterling and sophomore Lauren Taubenheim have been named to the Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team.

Sterling (2.43 kps; .343 pct.) and Stutheit (2.36 kps; .492) had strong offensive numbers while combining for 25 blocks. aubenheim had an all-around effort, averaging 1.9 kills and 2.9 digs per set while accumulating nine blocks and four assists.

