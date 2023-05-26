Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PUEBLO, Colo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Wes Ferguson won his heat of the 800-meter preliminaries and junior Ben Arens placed seventh in the steeplechase finals at the NCAA Division II National Track and Field Championships Friday in Pueblo, Colorado.

In addition, the Lopers' 4x400-meter relay team qualified for the finals on a day that included a half-hour lightning delay.

Ferguson ran a 1-minute, 49.75-second race to win the first of three heats and rank third overall.

Collegiate leader and D2 indoor champion, Oussama El Bouchayby of Angelo State, isn't taking part in the championships after announcing he planned to transfer to the University of Alabama.

Arens, now a two-time All-American in the steeple, led the 12-man field at the 600 and 1,000-meter marks. He was still second halfway through with his 9:20.69 good for seventh.

Ferguson then anchored the 4x400 to a fourth--place finish in its heat with a time of 3:10.44, which was the eighth-fastest time.

Jack Drahota of Ravenna, Micah Swedberg of Wallace and Conner Wells of St. Paul ran the first three legs.

In the women's high jump, Stamford freshman Brianna Russell placed 15th with a jump of 5-foot-5 while Kearney redshirt freshman Lily Novacek was 16th in the discus (141-10).