UNK professor among first Historic Marker Equity Committee members

LINCOLN — History Nebraska has announced a University of Nebraska at Kearney professor who has documented much of Kearney’s history is among the first four members of the Historic Marker Equity Committee.

UNK professor Nathan Tye will serve on the panel, which is being formed to review, and select grant applications for historic markers that represent underserved communities and people. Tye is an assistant professor of history at UNK. He was born and raised in Kearney, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University and Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He specializes in Nebraska history, the history of the American West and Midwest, labor history, gender and sexuality history, as well as digital and public history.

Tye’s research documents the fascinating but misunderstood lives of hobos, tramps and other transient workers who traveled across the West and Midwest by hopping trains from the 1870s through 1930s.

The other three appointees to the Historic Marker Equity Committee are Eric Ewing, Dr. Heather Fryer and Vickie Schaepler.

Autumn Langemeier, Historic Marker Equity Program coordinator, also will serve on the committee. She said, “I am excited to work with these individuals on the Historic Marker Equity Program. Their input will allow us to fill in those gaps and represent the full nature of Nebraska history for all Nebraskans.”

Langemeier also said they will add two to four more people in the near future. “We want to bring many perspectives to this committee in order to represent as many groups and topics as possible,” she said.

Langemeier expects the first grant cycle to open before the end of the month.