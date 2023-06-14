KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney tallied 403 points to finish 38th in the race for the Learfield Directors' Cup.

The Cup is the Division II "all-sports" trophy given annually to the school that scores the most points at NCAA Championships over the fall, winter and spring seasons. The Learfield Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. ]

Ranking sixth among MIAA schools, this is UNK's second straight year with 400 points and the 10th time overall. The Lopers were 25th (475.5) in 2021-22 with the Cup, due to the pandemic, not being awarded in 2019-20 or 2020-21. UNK's top point total came in 2007-08 (494.5) with the best finish being 13th (2005-06).

The Lopers scored 121.5 points in the fall, 152.5 in the winter and added 129 in the spring. Overall, UNK tallied points in men's and women's cross country, volleyball, women's basketball, wrestling, men's indoor & outdoor track and women's golf.

Five MIAA members ranked in the top 33. Northwest Missouri (13th) and Pittsburg State (15th) were the leaders with Central Oklahoma 33rd, just ahead of the Lopers.

Grand Valley (Mich.) State took home the Cup, tallying 936.75 points. The Lakers have now won this award 15 times with West Texas A&M (904.75) runner-up for a second straight year.