UNK adds occupational therapy to KHOP scholarship program

According to a 2020 report from UNMC, more than a third of the state’s 93 counties don’t have a practicing occupational therapist, a professional who helps patients develop, recover or improve the skills needed for work and everyday life. That means these services may be largely inaccessible to many rural Nebraskans because of time and travel constraints.

Nationally, employment of occupational therapists is projected to grow by 17% over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with professionals in the field earning a median salary of $86,280 per year. There are career opportunities with hospitals, physician practices, mental health centers, long-term care facilities, schools and home health agencies.

“Occupational therapy is great because we can engage people wherever they live, play, work, learn and rest. We provide service to a diverse population and treat people across the lifespan, facilitating the engagement in daily life activities that people both need and want to do,” said Dr. Leah Stade, an assistant professor and academic fieldwork coordinator in the UNMC Division of Occupational Therapy Education.