Two Storm players score first-ever goals in loss to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Tri-City Storm dropped the final game of the weekend on Saturday, losing to the Sioux Falls Stampede, 8-2, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

August Fallon and Cameron O’Neil netted their first career USHL goals for the Storm, who had clinched the Anderson Cup the night before.

Falloon scored just over two minutes into Saturday’s first period with an assist from Drew Montgomery.

Sioux Falls answered with back-to-back scoring plays less than one minute apart to take a 2-1 lead. The Stampede’s first goal of the night was netted by Jaksen Panzer at 3:24. Michael LaStarza scored his 16th goal at 4:18 of the first period.

O’Neil netted his goal at 4:47 of the opening period to bring the game to a 2-2 tie. O’Neil’s goal was assisted by Vinny Borgesi and Jeremy Wilmer.

While Tri-City went scoreless the rest of the way, Sioux Falls scored six times, including two more goals in the first period.

Isak Posch notched the win in goal for Sioux Falls by stopping 28 of the Storm’s 30 shots on net. Storm goalkeeepr Sebastian Wraneschitz dropped a game in regulation time for only the third time this season. Wraneschitz stopped 23 of Sioux Falls’ 31 shots on goal.

The Storm finished the season series against the Stampede with a final record of 7-2-0-0.

Tri-City dropped to 44-11-3-1 on the season, and enters the final week of the regular season with three games remaining on the schedule.

Tri-City hits the ice again Tuesday in a 7:05 p.m. home game against the Fargo Force. with 2-for-1 tickets available for purchase. The game will also feature $2 hot dogs, and $2 16-ounce cans of Coors Light.