 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuna

Tuna

Hey there, I'm Tuna! I'm a 3-year-old guy here at the Shelter. I seem to be a pretty easy-going guy!... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News