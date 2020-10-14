 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Maxon

James Maxon

KEARNEY — James A. Maxon, 76, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating. Masks will be required at the service. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News