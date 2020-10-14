James Maxon

KEARNEY — James A. Maxon, 76, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating. Masks will be required at the service. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!