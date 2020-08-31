Softball: KCHS wins Holdrege tourney

HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic won the Holdrege Invitational softball tournament Saturday beating McCook 14-1, Holdrege 8-6 and Adams Central 9-7.
With the wins, the Stars improved to 6-1.
In the win over Adams Central, Alexis Keim tripled and drove in three runs and Sydney Owen was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher.
The Stars scored all their runs in the first three innings against Holdrege. Carleigh Eurek was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Keim was 3 for 3 and scored twice while Jacee Nore and Krista Lee had two hits each. Biddlecome pitched the last 3 2/3 innings to get the win, striking out three.
In the romp over McCook, Keim and Biddlecome hit home runs and Kami Kaskie connected for a double. Biddlecome had three RBIs and scored three runs. She also pitched the first three innings, striking out four.
Bearcats’ win streak ends
LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball team hit a bump in the road at the Lincoln East Invitational, losing 9-0 to Omaha Skutt, 6-5 to Lincoln North Star and 2-1 to Norris.
The loss to Skutt snapped a six-game win streak for the Bearcats. Skutt pitcher Ruby Meylan shut out the Bearcats on two hits, singles by Marisa Chamberlin and Kelsey Choplin.
North Star scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull out a 6-5 win in a game that ended after four under the time limit. Kearney had five hits, including a home run by Kenzie Bonner.
Norris also won with a solo run in the bottom of the sixth in another game cut short by the time limit. Kearney was held to four hits including a double by Kyan Nickel. Choplin pitched a complete game for Kearney, allowing three hits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!