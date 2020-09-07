 Skip to main content
Pleasanton Rodeo Club secretary: Turnout for rodeo the best in years

2020 Pleasanton Rodeo
Jordan Axmann of Pleasanton, left, holds hands with his nephew Tyce Meier, 2, who is holding hands with Axmann's son Kaden Axmann, 5, as they walk into the Pleasanton Rodeo Saturday night. Tyce is the son of Preston and Lindsay Meier of Elm Creek. Kaden's mom is Megan Axmann of Pleasanton.
 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

Pleasanton Rodeo Club secretary and treasurer Dee Dee Schukei said turnout from fans and competitors at the rodeo was one of the best she has seen since the late 90s and early 2000s when the Pleasanton Rodeo Club had still organized street dances after the rodeos.

She said there was one saddle bronc rider and four bull riders last year. This year 19 bull and seven bareback riders competed. Schukei attributed the high number of cowboys and cowgirls to canceled rodeos across the country.

Shawnee Sherwood of Grace, Idaho, participated in the ladies breakaway and mixed team roping in Pleasanton for the first time this year. She said she and her family try to compete in as many rodeos in Nebraska as possible, but because of the coronavirus, she said there are a lot less rodeos this year.

Schukei believes more fans showed up this year also because of the affects of the coronavirus. The Husker football season was postponed and there weren't any concerts at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island, which occur the Saturday of Labor Day weekend every year.

Schukei's dad and rodeo club president, Danny Dale, thanked everyone for participating in the event.

