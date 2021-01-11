Class A Bulldogs edge Kearney Catholic girls

NORTH PLATTE — Gracie Haneborg broke up a pass in the final seconds and North Platte held on to defeat Kearney Catholic 49-46 on Saturday in a game NPHS coach Tyson Hammond said wasn’t the team’s best.

“You gotta play well to win. You gotta play well to compete,” Hammond said. “Today wasn’t our best game, but we found enough ways to do things when we needed to, and we were tough enough to take care of things we had to do to find a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way.”

The Bulldogs relied heavily on Haneborg and Carly Purdy in the second half. The duo combined for 18 of the team’s 26 in the final two frames. Purdy led all scorers with 16, and Haneborg added 15.

Haneborg nailed a 3-pointer to extend North Platte’s lead to 32-27 midway through the third quarter. Purdy made a shot in front of the net later in the quarter to push her team’s lead back to five.

The fourth quarter came down to North Platte doing just enough to win. Haneborg made a free throw with a two-point lead in the final minute, and then the North Platte senior came away with the steal to secure the win.

Kyla Reifenrath led the Class C-1 Stars with a season-high 15 points. Liv Nore added 10.