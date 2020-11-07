Don’t undermine voter confidence

President Donald Trump’s declaration in the early hours Wednesday that the election was being stolen from him and his demand for Supreme Court intervention were, like many of his outbursts, irresponsible, but all the more so here because they continue his abhorrent campaign to undermine Americans’ faith in the election process.
Trump cried “fraud” because a number of swing states still were counting votes that had been legally cast before the polls closed. Those votes must be counted within the parameters of established law, not the president’s imagination.
That would have been obvious to reasonable minds.
In fact, the issue of the reliability of the electoral process could be more important in this cycle than the eventual outcome of the race. This nation has survived bad presidencies, but the nation cannot countenance such a blatant attack on the foundation of our democratic system.
This is what the president said after ticking off a list of states where he was leading with incomplete counts, which don’t mean much without knowing the context of where those votes were counted:
“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment.
“So we will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. OK? It’s a very sad, it’s a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”
Yes, it is a very sad moment. The president of the United States of America deliberately tried to subvert public faith in the electoral process. And it’s sad because that gambit did not come as a surprise. The president has been priming his supporters to believe that if he happens to lose, it could only be because of fraud.
We hope the president’s ploy was just a momentary blip in the cycle. It was heartening to see some leading Republicans, such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, speak out against Trump’s absurd claims. But it’s disheartening that Republicans with more significant pull — say, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who won reelection in Kentucky — have not told the president publicly to back off.
But then, McConnell led the Senate GOP’s collective shrug at Trump’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to interfere in the election, so by remaining silent he is living down to the reputation he’d already cratered.
Despite Trump’s demands, the counting of votes continued Wednesday and Thursday in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (and even in states Trump could win, such as Arizona and Nevada). On Thursday, the path to an affirmed victory seemed better for Democrat Joe Biden than for Trump.
Which, of course, the president could read from the cards dealt Tuesday night, which is why he went on the attack. If he thinks he’s losing the game, he attacks the game itself.
If electing a president is a game, it is one with the highest possible stakes. In some circumstances, following the rules is more important than the results they produce.
