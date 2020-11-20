Two Rivers' COVID-19 risk dial keeps moving deeper into pandemic stage

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has moved its COVID-19 risk dial deeper into the red “pandemic” stage, the most severe of the dial’s four levels.

Changes in the risk dial are made every Thursday.

According to Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, this week’s change was made because:

- COVID-19 cases have climbed rapidly in the past three weeks. Daily case averages are doubling in 10-14 days, and the number of reported deaths has risen in the past month.

- Multiple outbreaks are being reported across the seven-county Two Rivers district, including some in long-term care facilities.

- COVID patients now occupy about 40 percent of hospital beds in Two Rivers. ICU availability has been at just 20 percent since late October.

- Although testing availability remains constant, increased demand for testing has stressed testing services.