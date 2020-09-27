Who paid to bring down the medical marijuana ballot petition hidden from public

"One thing I can tell you, I can assure you 100%, hand on the Bible with my lawyer oath to tell the truth, that no public or taxpayer dollars were expended for purposes of that litigation," Fahleson said.

Wagner said he reviewed the challenge to ensure he wasn't signing on to something contrary to what he thought. The attorneys took it from there, he said.

Wagner said as a public servant whose job is to enforce existing laws, he can express opinions about ballot initiatives on work time.

"I've testified against it (medical marijuana legalization) on work time," he said. "On this particular issue, (I spent) a little time, but not much, reading the legal documents that were prepared."

Part of his job, he said, is to review potential state statutes, and he testifies in front of the Legislature all the time.

His objection to medical marijuana is that, first of all, marijuana is not medicine, Wagner said. And every state that has legalized recreational marijuana started off with medical marijuana, he said.

"It's just a foot in the door for the marijuana industry to get into the state and then desensitize the population to the use of marijuana," he said.