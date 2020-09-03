 Skip to main content
Harvest season safety awareness event teaches electrical safety for this time of year

Harvest season safety awareness event teaches electrical safety for this time of year

KEARNEY — A hot dog representing a human finger placed into a relatively low voltage home outlet didn’t fare well Wednesday in an electrical hazards demonstration at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

A fat dill pickle, which glowed from the inside out and emitted a puff of smoke, suffered the same fate of being serious burned.

“Electricity burns differently than a fire,” explained Dawson County Public Power District communications specialist Chelsea Gengenbach of Lexington, noting that most fires burn from the outside in. “(With electricity) you are burned from the inside out and the burning can continue for up to three days.”

“You don’t need much to hurt you,” she added.

So think about what happens if a combine, auger or other farm-related vehicle or piece of machinery comes into contact with a 7,200-volt power line.

That was the focus at Wednesday’s harvest season safety awareness event presented by Nebraska Public Power District, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health.

In addition to the power line safety demonstration by Dawson Public Power District linemen, the displays included a “Look Up and Look Out” combine decorated with safety messages and an all-terrain vehicle safety simulator operated by Howard County Extension educator Troy Ingram.

The presenters said that now — as irrigation season winds down and before combines are prepped for harvest — is a good time for farmers to review power line safety measures with family members, employees and any other harvest season helpers.

The DPPD linemen demonstrated how trees close to power lines can slowly catch fire, which can develop into a bigger fire and also damage or shut down electrical service.

The greatest danger on the farm is having equipment such as augers, combines and tractors come into contact with overhead or downed power lines or poles.

“Electricity wants to go to the ground,” Gengenbach said, so the safest option for operators of equipment that comes into contact with power lines is to stay put.

In one demonstration Wednesday, the linemen showed that tires can’t fully insulate a person in such circumstances because they aren’t pure rubber. Both the steel and carbon black will conduct electricity.

In the demonstration, the tire caught fire.

“Unless there is an absolute fire ... stay in your vehicle. Stay in the combine. You are like a bird on a wire,” Gengenbach said, because the person still is not in direct contact with the ground. Rescues and line repairs should be left to the experts at the local public power district. Gengenbach said that if a vehicle operator doesn’t know who to call, 911 is the best option to get in touch with the right entity.

“Our linemen are the ones trained to manage this,” she said, describing the job-specific personal protective equipment they wear head to toe.

Gengenbach said that if an operator must exit a combine or other vehicle because it’s on fire, that should be done without touching the ladder handle.

She explained that electricity in the ground resembles circles created when a rock is thrown into a body of water.

Gengenbach said that because electricity disperses slowly, the safest option is to make a big jump out of and away from the vehicle. Then keep your feet close together and shuffle away from the vehicle for at least 50 feet.

The Buffalo County safety awareness event was the second of five across Nebraska this month. The remaining dates and locations are next Wednesday at the fairgrounds in York, Sept. 10 at the Madison County Extension office in Norfolk and Sept. 25 on the Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook.

lori.potter@kearneyhub.com

All-Terrain Vehicles

Source: UNMC Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health n An average of 144 kids die on ATVs annually, including many in farm-related accidents.

- According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there also were 100,000 ATV-related injuries in 2012, with 25% involving children under age 16.

- The power that makes them fun to ride also increases potential accident damage.

- ATVs can be deadly if the operator is too small to drive safely.

- Most are built for only one rider. The seat may be large enough for two, but it’s to allow the rider to adjust to terrain changes and not for passengers.

- ATVs are not designed for riding on pavement.

- Training is needed because they drive much differently than other vehicles.

- Poor maintenance may result in injuries or fatalities.

Farm Electrical Safety Dos and Don'ts

Do

- Know exact locations of overhead power lines and avoid equipment contact.

- If you must drive under or near a power line, have a spotter to make sure there is plenty of clearance. Learn hand signals to communicate with the spotter.

- Move irrigation pipe, augers and other farm equipment with extreme caution. Aluminum irrigation pipe is light, easy to carry and conducts electricity.

- Lower tillage equipment before pulling it under power lines and make sure truck beds are completely lowered.

- Keep a minimum 10-foot clearance between equipment and power lines. Electricity can arc through the air between the line and grounded equipment.

- When working in damp conditions, always plug into an outlet that has a ground fault circuit interrupter. Make sure pivot irrigation system panel boxes are watertight, always shut and locked.

- Know locations of fuse boxes and circuit breakers, and inform family members and employees of those locations.

- Always have an emergency plan in place. Teach hired help and family members what to do in case of an emergency.

Don't

- Attempt to fix any damaged guy wires. Contact your local public power utility immediately.

- Count on rubber tires to insulate you because they aren’t pure rubber. They contain steel and carbon black that will conduct electricity.

- Touch or move anyone in contact with electricity because you could be shocked. When calling 911 or local emergency number, report an electricity contact accident.

