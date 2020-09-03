Harvest season safety awareness event teaches electrical safety for this time of year

KEARNEY — A hot dog representing a human finger placed into a relatively low voltage home outlet didn’t fare well Wednesday in an electrical hazards demonstration at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
A fat dill pickle, which glowed from the inside out and emitted a puff of smoke, suffered the same fate of being serious burned.
“Electricity burns differently than a fire,” explained Dawson County Public Power District communications specialist Chelsea Gengenbach of Lexington, noting that most fires burn from the outside in. “(With electricity) you are burned from the inside out and the burning can continue for up to three days.”
“You don’t need much to hurt you,” she added.
So think about what happens if a combine, auger or other farm-related vehicle or piece of machinery comes into contact with a 7,200-volt power line.
That was the focus at Wednesday’s harvest season safety awareness event presented by Nebraska Public Power District, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health.
In addition to the power line safety demonstration by Dawson Public Power District linemen, the displays included a “Look Up and Look Out” combine decorated with safety messages and an all-terrain vehicle safety simulator operated by Howard County Extension educator Troy Ingram.
The presenters said that now — as irrigation season winds down and before combines are prepped for harvest — is a good time for farmers to review power line safety measures with family members, employees and any other harvest season helpers.
The DPPD linemen demonstrated how trees close to power lines can slowly catch fire, which can develop into a bigger fire and also damage or shut down electrical service.
The greatest danger on the farm is having equipment such as augers, combines and tractors come into contact with overhead or downed power lines or poles.
“Electricity wants to go to the ground,” Gengenbach said, so the safest option for operators of equipment that comes into contact with power lines is to stay put.
In one demonstration Wednesday, the linemen showed that tires can’t fully insulate a person in such circumstances because they aren’t pure rubber. Both the steel and carbon black will conduct electricity.
In the demonstration, the tire caught fire.
“Unless there is an absolute fire ... stay in your vehicle. Stay in the combine. You are like a bird on a wire,” Gengenbach said, because the person still is not in direct contact with the ground. Rescues and line repairs should be left to the experts at the local public power district. Gengenbach said that if a vehicle operator doesn’t know who to call, 911 is the best option to get in touch with the right entity.
“Our linemen are the ones trained to manage this,” she said, describing the job-specific personal protective equipment they wear head to toe.
Gengenbach said that if an operator must exit a combine or other vehicle because it’s on fire, that should be done without touching the ladder handle.
She explained that electricity in the ground resembles circles created when a rock is thrown into a body of water.
Gengenbach said that because electricity disperses slowly, the safest option is to make a big jump out of and away from the vehicle. Then keep your feet close together and shuffle away from the vehicle for at least 50 feet.
The Buffalo County safety awareness event was the second of five across Nebraska this month. The remaining dates and locations are next Wednesday at the fairgrounds in York, Sept. 10 at the Madison County Extension office in Norfolk and Sept. 25 on the Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook.
