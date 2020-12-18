Northeast Nebraska man allegedly tried to punch deputy during arrest

STANTON – A man was arrested early Friday morning connection with attempted assault on an officer.
At about 3:15 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in Stanton for a traffic violation, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
During the contact, the driver, 31-year-old Roosevelt Woodall of Stanton left the vehicle and began to walk away. He refused to stop, but was finally detained. At this point, he tried to punch the deputy in the face with a closed fist. Woodall was taken to the ground, where he continued to resist arrest, Unger said.
Woodall was subdued and handcuffed. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and a window tint violation, Unger said. At time of press, he remains in county jail pending the posting of $20,000 bond.
