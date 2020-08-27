LINCOLN — Gary K. Berggren, 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Axtell, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Pemberly Place Senior Living in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell with the Rev. Gale Dorn officiating. Current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of face masks is encouraged. The service will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page.
Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
The sound of a black powder cannon on Aug. 23, 2020, marks Gary Berggren’s arrival to be with God in Heaven. He was a Christian, a husband, a father and the village blacksmith.
Gary was born in Holdrege on Feb. 23, 1934. He was the third of five children, the oldest son, of R.K. and Merna Berggren. During the Dust Bowl years of the 1930s, Merna would place a moist sheet over his crib to keep him breathing clearly without dust in the air. As a child, he spent his summers riding a steam locomotive from his home in Axtell to his grandmother’s home in Holdrege and back. He passed the wintertime with his one-eyed great-grandfather in a small shooting gallery and blacksmith shop in Wilcox.
In 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Kindschuh. He would remember events of their early marriage by what car they were driving like his 1938 Nash and his favorite, a 1940 Ford pickup. He worked in, and later purchased Berggren Machine Shop from his father. From the 1960s until today and beyond, there are Berggren blue pumps providing irrigation in most of the reuse pits and along the canals and rivers of south-central Nebraska. Gary retired in 2018 at the age of 84.
Throughout his life he was a dirt track race car driver, the Axtell fire chief and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he and Dorothy were married. He was an avid sailor on Nebraska’s lakes. He was a remarkable marksman from a town of remarkable rifle shooters. He won dozens of state high-power rifle championships in Nebraska and Kansas.
His daughter taught him to ski in the mountains of Colorado and in turn, he introduced skiing to the rest of the family. Many of our family’s fondest memories are on the cold and snowy slopes of a mountain. The hardest he ever studied in his life was in his early 40s to pass the FAA written exam to become a private pilot. He instilled the love of flying in his sons and grandsons and spent the next 30 years flying his 1949 Piper Clipper to the World War II Army Air Corps airfields around western Nebraska.
Gary and Dorothy raised a daughter, Susie, and three sons, Jamie, Christopher and Matthew. Their family grew to 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Gary and Dorothy traveled on adventures around the world to visit their family.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his youngest brother, Alan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Phyllis (infant) and Nita; and brother, Dan.
The world is a better place because of his life.
Memorials in Gary’s honor are kindly suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell.
