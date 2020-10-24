Strengthening farmers

During October, CHS is joining cooperatives across the U.S. to celebrate Co-op Month. As part of the cooperative system, CHS is committed to supporting and strengthening owners and communities with diverse ideas, equity and inclusion.

The value of cooperatives comes through in the relationships we form with our owners. At CHS, we put that cooperative spirit into action as our team works with farmers and ranchers to help them grow their businesses and succeed.

This fall, you’ve seen our operations team working long hours to make sure crops are stored safely and quickly in our grain facilities. In the spring, our crop nutrient applicators, agronomists and energy specialists work with growers to plant the new crop with care and precision. And behind the scenes, employees make sure business is done smoothly and efficiently.

We are dedicated to developing a deep understanding of our growers’ operations and goals. We live and work alongside them, creating connections that empower agriculture.