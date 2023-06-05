Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
THE FIRST AMENDMENT
- Freedom of Religion, Press, Expression
