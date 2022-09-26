 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tax asking numbers revealed

Buffalo County’s major taxing entities on Monday night announced how many dollars they intend to collect in property taxes in fiscal year 2022-2023. Property tax requests, by entity, include:

Buffalo County — $22,234,450

City of Kearney — $4,623,795

City of Gibbon — $640,305

City of Ravenna — $518,338

Kearney Public Schools — $52,573,233

Amherst Public Schools — $2,994,949

Elm Creek Public Schools — $4,799,108

Pleasanton Public Schools — $4,042,169

Ravenna Public Schools — $5,854.451

Shelton Public Schools — $4,022,025

