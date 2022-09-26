Tax asking numbers revealed

Tax asking numbers
Buffalo County’s major taxing entities on Monday night announced how many dollars they intend to collect in property taxes in fiscal year 2022-2023. Property tax requests, by entity, include:
Buffalo County — $22,234,450
City of Kearney — $4,623,795
City of Gibbon — $640,305
City of Ravenna — $518,338
Kearney Public Schools — $52,573,233
Amherst Public Schools — $2,994,949
Elm Creek Public Schools — $4,799,108
Pleasanton Public Schools — $4,042,169
Ravenna Public Schools — $5,854.451
Shelton Public Schools — $4,022,025