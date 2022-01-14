Stretch
Stretch was a stray for 2-3 years and was recently adopted into a new home. Unfortunately, his new home did... View on PetFinder
Formerly the home of the El Maguey and Famous Filmore restaurants, the building was roped off in recent weeks while some underground water main work was conducted.
Defensive end died Sunday in car accident on I-80.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Wendy Kreis was unanimously elected as the KPS school board president at the board’s meeting Monday. Kreis will be taking over for Kathy Gifford, who served two terms as the board president.
York County notified of $17K fine for not shutting off heat to jail and courthouse; '80s agreement cited
During the February cold spell, the county was asked to turn off natural gas to the courthouse and refused to do so because it needed to provide heat for the inmates at the jail. Now it's facing a $17,000 bill as a result.
Linda Garey's grandson thought it would be fun to include a scratch ticket in the gifts at the family's holiday celebration, but that Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer scratch ticket was no laughing matter.
Both women previously had pleaded guilty to the charges. There is no good time in federal prison.
Klute family’s Phelps County Feeders to expand as their Nebraska Star Beef operation continues to grow
Nebraska Star Beef has seen a boom in business in the last three to four years. They attribute their success to the quality of beef and customer service but also to the pandemic.
According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney was sentenced to prison last week in Buffalo County District Court. In November, Rayburn pleaded no contest to robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.
Ravenna's Good Samaritan Society residents found new housing, while employees found other work or retired
In November, Good Samaritan Society announced that their locations in Ravenna, Arapahoe and Valentine would be closing. Vice President of Operations Nate Schema said the closures were due to a number of factors, including ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents and increased operating costs.