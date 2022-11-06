Storm shuts otu Tri-City

FARGO, N.D. — The Tri-City Storm was shut out by the Fargo Force, 4-0, Friday night, the second time this season Tri-City was held off of the scoreboard.

Cole Knuble scored two goals for the Force in the second of back-to-back games in Fargo. JP Turner and Anthony Menghini also found the back of the net.

Matej Marinov posted a shutout by stopping all 21 of Tri-City’s shots. Karlis Mezsargs recorded the loss in net for the Storm after making 31 saves on 35 shots.

Tri-City dropped to 5-6-0-0 in the loss.

The Storm (5-6-0-0) will return home to the Viaero Center Nov. 18-19 for back-to-back games against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Prior to the home games, the Storm will hit the ice again on Friday and Saturday at Waterloo, Iowa.