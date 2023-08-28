GRAND ISLAND — Over the weekend, the Nebraska State Fair celebrated the state's 4-Hers. Thousands of 4-Hers from throughout the state were involved in livestock, had more than 7,000 statics exhibits on display in the 4-H and FFA building, covering different areas such as food and nutrition, health, science, engineering, technology, and were involved in various other competitions across the fairgrounds.

Sunday was 4-H Day at the fair. "The State Fair is a culmination of the hard work that 4-H'ers across the state have put in all year," said Kathleen Lodl.

Lodl represents the 4-H program on the state fair board. She said the State Fair gives 4-Hers an opportunity to show off their projects, learn from others, and consider future endeavors.

"We always get excited when the Nebraska State Fair rolls around, " she said.

Lodl said she is always amazed by the creativity and ingenuity displayed by the kids with their projects.

"That's one of the most surprising things to people who are unfamiliar with 4-H," Lodl said. "There is such a wide range of exhibits that young people can work on and learn about throughout the year.

It's not just about farming and animals. It can be anything from rockets and photography to baking and robotics. We want young people to find their personal spark and pursue their interests. These projects serve as a catalyst for their future endeavors." With 4-H, the emphasis is with the kids, whether it's the daily chore of taking care of their livestock project or researching and assembling their static exhibit display.

"The adults are facilitators, and the young people are the ones learning, creating, and exploring their own ingenuity," she said.

It is with these projects that the 4-Hers learn important core values, such as responsibility and hard work, that carry into adulthood.

"We often hear from employers that they can teach young people specific skills or business operations, but what they truly value is young people who are eager to learn, work hard, and understand responsibility.," Lodl said. "That's what 4-H instills in its members."

Lodl was a 4-Her as a kid and has been involved with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension program, which oversees the 4-H program in the state for more than 30 years.

"Young people never cease to amaze me with their ingenuity and eagerness to try new things," she said. "They absorb information like sponges and run with even the smallest idea. It's always inspiring to see."