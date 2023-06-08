The landscape for future Nebraska teachers is on its way to becoming easier to navigate following the revision of several state regulations.

During its June 2 meeting, the State Board of Education approved rule changes around educator certification and preparation programs in an effort to reduce Nebraska's teacher shortage.

Brad Dirksen, an accreditation administrator with the Nebraska Department of Education, said the revisions have to be approved by the attorney general and Gov. Jim Pillen before they can go into effect.

"The board is really eager to make some real changes in the regulations to hopefully get teachers into the classroom," Dirksen said. "It's really about removing barriers, but also retaining quality of teachers, because we don't want to lower standards for teachers and classrooms."

One of the revisions approved by the board was to the state's process for renewing a teaching certificate that has been expired for five or more years. The changes allow for teachers to come back to the field to help fill district shortages.

The process used to be more complicated, but now teachers with such expired licenses will be able to go through renewal if they work for a school in another state; for the U.S. Department of Defense school system; for a prekindergarten program that requires teachers to hold a certificate; or as a faculty member in an educator preparation program.

Amy Fraser, a York University professor, said during a public hearing May 30 that the rule change will allow her to go back to teaching after working as a student teacher supervisor and music education instructor in York and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"I didn’t think I would ever do this again," Fraser said about teaching in grades K-12. "I believe the courses I have taught at UNL and York show I am qualified to teach in the K-12 setting. I'm supporting the changes because I believe it is not only to my benefit but to others who are also in my current situation."

Before the rule changes, local substitute teachers had to get permission from each school district they wanted to work in to actually be employed. Now substitute teachers can work in multiple districts with their permit.

People with college degrees that aren't in the teaching field will also be able to secure a certificate more easily. The state's alternative teaching program now has more avenues for getting a certificate, including steps like taking a subject area exam, having a degree with at least 75% of course requirements for a teaching endorsement area and creating a plan with the district for mentoring and supervision.

"During this time of severe education workforce shortages, removing barriers to licensure is a priority," said Sara Skretta, a senior director and certification officer at UNL, during the public hearing. "The expansion of alternative pathways is a positive addition ... this should assist school districts in hiring classroom teachers with training."

Allowing teachers to keep their certification based on their experience in the classroom is also critical, said Kelly Heineke, director of education preparation program approval in Nebraska.

"Changes were added to allow out-of-state teachers to not take a content test if they have two or more years of teaching experience in their content area, as well as to allow educators who do not pass the content test," Heineke said. "If hired by a school system, (they can) teach for two years on a permit in their endorsement area to demonstrate content knowledge."

While teachers no longer need to pass a basic skills test to become a teacher, an exam in their content area is required for certification.

This can still prove difficult for many teachers, said Kimberly Jones, a principal at Gifford Park Elementary, located in the Omaha Public Schools district.

Jones has a teacher at her school — second grade teacher Robin Etter — who hasn't been able to pass the content exam needed for certification despite several attempts. In 2022, she replaced another teacher who resigned in the middle of the school year and has been working under a temporary permit, which has been taken away since she's failed the exam.

"She ended the year growing the kids in her class more so than a tenured teacher who has taught for many years. (The exam) is not the only method to evaluate a teacher and their effectiveness," Jones said. "I think if you are able to consider other options for her, even assigning another administrator or teacher as her mentor for two full years, that would be better, as we have a shortage and teachers are resigning."

Etter was present at the hearing and said she has a tutor and has been working hard to pass the test, but the exam is targeted to fifth and sixth grade information while she teaches second grade. She also deals with test anxiety, which makes it even more difficult to get a good score.

"I tutored my lower students four days a week this year and I also coach. I am very involved in the school — I love being an educator," Etter said. "I don’t want to give up my position. I love what I do."