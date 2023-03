LINCOLN – S-E-M got the misses at the line it needed, and the open look it wanted, but like its championship dreams, the shot came up just short in the 53-50 loss to Wynot in the semifinal game.

The teams were tight throughout, before Wynot pulled in front in the early third quarter.

With the right set plays and misses at the line, S-E-M pulled itself with a chance to force overtime, but it was too late, and the Mustangs slide to the consolation game.