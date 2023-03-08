LINCOLN – Ansley/Litchfield found itself in a hole early and couldn't get out in the 72-35 loss to Maywood-Hayes Center.

The Wolves made three triples in the opening period, taking a 17-8 lead after one. That hot start continued in a 8-0 run to start the second quarter, torpedoing the Spartans to a 17 point deficit.

The pedal stayed pushed to the floor at halftime, with a 39-16 May-Hay advantage.

Hayden Kramer was the offensive force for the Wolves, providing the three-point shooting spark their offense revolved around. Kramer finished with 28 points and added seven rebounds.

The Wolves cruised to a high-scoring second half finish, winning both of the final quarters and keeping up their earlier pace of play.