Aug. 7 will mark my three-year anniversary at the Kearney Hub. It also will be my final day.
It has been a joy to serve the Hub readers and hopefully provide you with the best content on University of Nebraska at Kearney athletics, the Tri-City Storm, Kearney Catholic, Kearney High and all our Hub Territory teams.
I want to say thank you to our readers because without you, none of this would have been possible. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Nebraska and appreciate all the help everyone has given me. I also have made some amazing memories and great relationships during my time.
Thank you to Mike Konz and Buck Mahoney for giving me my first full-time position after college in 2017. I also appreciate the opportunities, support and freedom Shon Barenklau gave me to hopefully give you the best UNK content possible.
I appreciate Shon for entrusting me with the UNK beat during the last 2½ years. Covering the volleyball team in the national championship match last December and their monumental comeback victory against Concordia St. Paul in the regional are moments I will not forget. The football team’s victory over No. 7 Northwest Missouri at Foster Field last season is another contest that stands out.
It was impressive to see the support Loper faithful gave their teams, especially at home volleyball matches. The atmosphere in the Health and Sports Center is remarkable and made those matches a joy to cover.
Thank you to everyone in the UNK Athletic Department, including athletic director Marc Bauer, the coaches, student-athletes and assistant athletic director for media relations Peter Yazvac.
Peter provided me with so much assistance. He suggested story ideas, organized interviews and dug up any information I needed. He made my job a lot easier and played a role in my ability to produce the amount of UNK content I did during my time on the beat.
Before covering UNK, I handled all the Storm coverage. It was a blast being at the Viaero Center nearly every day the first eight months of my tenure and watching a then-new head coach in Anthony Noreen lead the team to a notable start and playoff appearance.
Thank you to the Storm coaching staff, players and director of media relations Kendall Grayson for all the help these last three years.
My last thank you goes to the high schools we cover. It was impressive to see the stands packed every single contest, regardless of the opponent or significance of the game. I covered some tremendous athletes and moments in prep athletics during the last three years. Thank you to the athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes at KCHS, KHS and all the Hub Territory schools.
So simply, thank you.
Thank you to everyone at the Hub and anyone I came across during my time covering sports in south-central Nebraska. I certainly will cherish the memories I made and the opportunities I had while working and living here. It is a wonderful community that I am proud to have lived in for the last three years.
As for my next venture, I will be moving back to the Milwaukee area and working as a marketing and content specialist at Metro MLS, which is Wisconsin’s top multiple listing service. I will oversee the communication efforts for the company’s relatively new joint venture with Arizona Regional MLS. I am excited about this position and appreciate the opportunities I had in Kearney to develop my skills in preparation for this next step in my career.
Feel free to stay in touch via Twitter @DanZielinski3. I will continue to write about sports for my website, BaseballProspectJournal.com, where I produce feature stories on top high school and college MLB draft prospects.
Thank you for everything and farewell, Kearney!
@DanZielinski3