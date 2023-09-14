Kearney Catholic got the first five batters of the game out, but a cascading series of runs sparked a York rally that would end up being the difference.

York won 8-0 in five innings, with six coming on that two-out rally in the top of the second.

The Dukes first loaded the bases on a double, walk and hit-by-pitch, and scored runs off two singles and an error.

York had five hits in the game, and four RBIs. Zoey Cornett had two hits and three-RBIs, including a triple.

Raegan Ruyle took the mound for Kearney Catholic, striking out five and allowing three earned runs. Lily had the final pitching appearance of the game for Kearney Catholic, retiring the only batter she faced.

The Stars had three baserunners in the game, with Lacey Maciejewski getting the only hit, on a short fly ball that fell between three defenders.

Kearney Catholic has the weekend off before facing Hastings St. Cecilia on Monday in Hastings.