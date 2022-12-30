York bests Amherst to end Holiday Tournament

AMHERST — Amherst claimed the runner-up titles at its Amherst Holiday Tournament, losing to York 50-32 in the girls game, and 52-44 in the boys game, also to York.

The Amherst boys hung close for the first three quarters, going shot-for-shot with the Dukes.

The Broncos took a 15-12 lead into the first-quarter break, gaining the advantage on a Scout Simmons 3-pointer right as the clock ticked down to zero.

The scoring slowed down in the second quarter, with York squeezing a 21-20 advantage into halftime after holding Amherst to five points.

Amherst's offense did not stay dormant, as it went on an 8-0 run to start the third, going up 28-21.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they did not have much left in the tank after the run, as York uncorked a 17-3 run to counter.

"They made shots, they started getting hot from three," Amherst head coach Eric Rippen said. "I thought we got really tired and settled through some offensive possessions. If we're shooting 20 seconds into our offensive possession when things aren't going well it's something we've got to learn to be patient with and set up,"

Amherst struggled its way back into the game, including cutting the lead to four, but York's Barrett Olson took over late, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter.

When the lead was at six with two minutes to go, Garrett Ivey got a steal-and-score to go up eight, and force Amherst to play the foul game as the clock drained out.

Ivey scored eight in the fourth quarter, eclipsing his total from the earlier quarters to finish with 12 points in the game.

Only five players scored for Amherst, with the rest focused on defense and rebounding.

"I thought we did rebound well, Carter Riessland played his tail off," Rippen said. "Same with Riley Fisher and Keagan Killin, we ask those guys to do the dirty work that doesn't get put in the newspapers,"

Regardless of the teams' runner-up result in its tournament, coach Rippen was pleased with the performance they put on against a Class B team.

"I told our kids there's nothing to hang your heads about," Rippen said. "You just went to battle with a Class B team that I'll put money on being a state team that could possibly make a run. To have games like this will only help us down the road,"

Herrick's efforts not enough in Amherst girls loss

Hannah Herrick scored 27 of Amherst's 34 points, but it was not enough to match York's shooting barrage.

"Tonight was pure Hannah," Amherst head coach Brandon Rohr said. "I thought she was super determined tonight, she played with great pace, went both directions, she's an extremely gifted player,"

York went 10-of-19 from deep, scoring the majority of its points from beyond the arc.

"It felt like we were playing the [Golden State] Warriors there for a second," Rohr said.

Amherst stuck with York early, but a spell in the late second quarter flipped the momentum.

A lengthy possession, boosted by an offensive rebound and careful passing, ended in a corner three. To make matters worse, just before half, a long rebound bounced to a three-point shooter, who was in perfect position to draw contact and make three free throws with 0.8 seconds left.

The swing gave York a 27-16 lead at the half.

"If you go in at 5 its a little bit different game then going in at 11," Rohr said.

York kept the lead going, ending the third quarter atop by 14. The shooting didn't slow down as the game concluded, with a 17-point fourth quarter ending the game up 19.

"It's a challenge when you face a big athletic team with great gap help," Rohr said. "They forced us into tough positions, but that's great for us. If you look at those big time programs, they play hard schedules. When you face those bigger teams it forces you to be strong, and it will benefit us when we face teams that aren't as big and athletic"

"Hopefully we'll feel like York,"