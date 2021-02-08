Wrestlers embark on road to state tournament

KEARNEY — The road to the state wrestling tournament started Friday and Saturday with subdistrict wrestling meets across the state.

The top four finishers in each weight class at the subdistrict advanced to this week’s district tournaments where state qualifiers will be determined.

The subdistricts are a new tier to qualifying due to the coronavirus. Districts were split into two subdistricts to limit the number of competitors at the district/subdistrict sites.

Around the Hub Territory:

In the B2-A Subdistrict at Minden, the host team finished second, 5.5 points behind West Point-Beemer. Eleven Whippets advanced to the District Tournament including subdistrict champions Kole Nielsen (113), Evan Smith (132) and Alex Banuelos (160).

Lexington finished second to Broken Bow at the B4-B subdistrict at Lexington. Lexington qualified seven for the district meet, including subdistrict champions Daven Naylor (113) and Rene Corado (160). Holdrege advanced seven wrestlers.

At the C4-A Subdistrict in Mitchell, Ravenna finished second to O’Neill. The Bluejays edged Valentine for second place by 1.5 points. The Bluejays qualified 10 for the C4 District, including champions Jesse Drahota (182) and Thomas Psota (285).

Amherst won the C4-B Subdistrict, scoring 174 points to runner-up Ord’s 148. Gibbon placed third and Karney Catholic sixth. Amherst’s Caleb Bivainis (120), Quentyn Frank (132) and Riley Gallaway (195) won their weight classes as did Loomis/Bertrand’s Trevin Edwards (106), Gibbon’s Jose Escandon (113) and Andres Aguilar (145) and Kearney Catholic’s Christopher Feldner (152). The Broncos qualified 11 for the district tournament while Loomis/Bertrand had six and Gibbon and Kearney Catholic advanced five.

S-E-M’s Ethan Atkins (126) and Reece Jones (138) won subdistrict championships at the D1-3 tournament at East Butler. The Mustangs finished fourth in the team standings and qualified six for the district tournament.

Six Elm Creek wrestlers advanced out of the D1-B Subdistrct with Jaxon Smith (113) and Xavier Perez (145) winning subdistrict titles. The Buffaloes finished fourth in the team standings. Wilcox-Hildreth finished ninth and qualified two for the subdistrict tournament.,

At the D2-A Subdistrict in Pleasanton, the Bulldogs qualified three wrestlers including subdistrict champion Chase Pawloski. Both Shelton wrestlers advanced.

At the D2-B Subdistrict in Doniphan, Ansley/Litchfield placed third behind Southwest and Twin Loup. The Spartans advanced nine wrestlers including subdistrict champions Hunter Arehart (170), Cooper Slingsby (182) and Kolby Larson (195).

Axtell qualified five, including subdistrict champion Jacob Fox (113) and Overton qualified three at the D3-A Subdixtrict at Central Valley.