Since the towns of Wilcox and Hildreth consolidated their two schools into one, the Falcons have had their share of athletic success, including winning the six-man football championship.

However, despite Hildreth making back-to-back state finals in the late '90s, including winning in 1998, the Falcon girls have never reached state. That changed this season, where Wil-Hil flipped a 10-13 record into an 18-7 one with a state appearance to boot.

"It's literally a moment we've never experienced before, so it's hard to find the right words to describe it," Wil-Hil head coach Cody Whipkey said. "It's only starting to hit now with all the things you need to do to get down there, let alone prepare for the game, but it's a cool experience for our girls.

"Especially for our seniors, who no matter what happens will play the last game of their careers in Lincoln."

Whipkey said his phone hasn't stopped ringing since qualifying as a wild card, and he faced an unprecedented number of interviews.

The excitement in the town is palpable and started picking up early in the season, when Wil-Hil got off to a 12-2 start. Then, bumps in the road started to emerge, including losing two games in the Fort Kearny Conference tournament. They rebounded with a 3-1 finish, boosting their points average with some double-digit wins, and getting the result it wanted with a wild card berth.

Having got through the tough tests just to get here, there is a bigger hurdle awaiting at state with the 22-1 Shelton Bulldogs. The Hub Territory foes faced off on Jan. 26, with Shelton winning 52-30 in the first game after its only loss of the year to Overton.

Shelton found itself in familiar territory a year ago, falling in the state final at its first-ever state tournament.

Now, Shelton is the favorite, bringing back the key players from its runner-up squad, giving further fuel to the underdog mindset of Wil-Hil.

"Outside of ourselves I don't think to many people would have projected us to make the state tournament at the beginning of the season," Whipkey said. "I don't think there's a whole lot of pressure on us, we're excited to be there but we're not going to be content with just being happy to be there."

Even with the business mindset, Whipkey is encouraging his players to enjoy the moment, look around and up at the crowd pregame, knowing that they're seeing something no Wil-Hil player has seen before.