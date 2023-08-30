LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team didn’t get the result it wanted, but it got the experience it needed.

Wayne State won 3-0 in the exhibition clash at Memorial Stadium, playing outdoors in front of a majority-capacity crowd.

The Wildcats took a 25-17, 25-17, 15-12 victory in Lincoln.

"It exceeded expectations," UNK head coach Rick Squiers said. "Our players got the royal treatment from the time we got off the bus, everything about it was positive other than the dang scoreboard."

The Lopers hung tough against the No. 4 team in the country, getting close early in the sets, before big runs from the Wildcats shut the Lopers down.

Wayne State ended the first set on a 10-3 run, and the second on an 11-5 run. Before that, the teams were tied six times in the opening set and five times in the second.

Playing a tough opponent early in the season is one thing, but doing that while playing outdoors for the first time was an extra wrinkle.

"There were stretches that looked like real volleyball, and there were stretches that looked like 70 to 80% of real volleyball," Squiers said. "They handled it better than we did, the rallies went on until they could get the ball to one of their middles and then the rally was over."

Squiers further praised the middles of the Wayne State side, calling them the best in the country.

On the UNK side, Asha Reiger led with six kills, with Jaden Ferguson following behind with five. Emersen Cyza and Peyton Neff had three blocks each.

For the outdoor aspects of the game, the sun, shadows and wind all caused adjustments, putting the Lopers in uncharted territory. The serve and pass game and were the same, but the weather upped the unpredictability greatly.

“The sun was different, the wind was different [from this morning],” Ferguson said. “If you were on top of the ball, go for it, but if you were underneath or to the side of it you had to make a smart shot. There weren’t too many skyballs, those were the ones we were worried about where you can’t tell if it’s a ball or the shadow.”

Squiers praised the team's passing postgame, noting that as an area the team excelled in. The Lopers had a serve reception percentage of .925.

The third set was just to 15 in the exhibition, with more underclassmen getting to showcase their skills on the big stage, with UNK getting the valuable chance to experiment with lineups against a top team.

As fans continued to fill their seats, the specialness of the event began to sink in, and players knew that they had to put on a show for the home state fans, showing what Division II volleyball can do.

“We know how big volleyball is in the state,” Ferguson said. “To show people volleyball from D1 to D3 and NAIA in Nebraska is solid and good volleyball and we’re happy to represent that.”

For players like Lauren Taubenheim and Ferguson, who grew up in Lincoln, the surreal nature of the event came through in playing in a stadium they’d gone to games in their whole life.

For the out of state players, the magnitude of the event and volleyball’s place in the state was tough to comprehend.

"Some of them that I talked to knew it was going to be huge but not to what extent," Taubenheim said. "They were pretty surprised to see how big of a deal it really was."

For Squiers, who'd seen it all in his 25 years of volleyball, seeing tens of thousands file in for the sport was a sobering experience.

As such, he had to take a brief moment and take the atmosphere all in.

"I have a story similar to a lot of people, the sport was thrown at me as a high school teacher," Squiers said. "You think of the gyms you played in, the equipment you used, what the game used to look like, even with my time at UNK, and now something like this can happen.

"It's really all the doing of the student-athletes and the people, it wasn't propped up by anything or attached to anything else, volleyball has made its way into the mainstream, and you look at something like this and shake your head, you never thought it could happen."