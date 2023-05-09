In the field at the Class A2 district track meet, Kearney vaulted into pole position, winning the boys and girls pole vault competition.

Sophomore Kyah Hazard won the girls pole vault, clearing 10-0 to earn the victory, and senior Zack Watson marked 14-6 to win.

Hazard missed state a year ago, and was determined to make it in just her second-ever year in the pole vault.

Her year got off to an unfortunate start, tearing her hip labrum in November. That forced her to give up dance for the year, as her focused shifted fully on pole vault, where she only practiced once a week.

"She's become a student of the event," Kearney coach Nate Polacek said. "She doesn't just show up, she wants to know more, be the best version that she can be. She's done so many of these intangibles that people don't see,"

Hazard topped a competitive field, with six jumpers finishing at 10-0. What gave Hazard the win, was her consistency early, as she was the only athlete to not miss a jump until the final round.

"It was intense today, it was very nerve racking," Harzard said. "As my dad says, one bar at a time, it's just go until you can't no more,"

Her preseason goal was to clear 11 feet and medal at state, something she will have the opportunity to do for the first time in her career.

For Watson, getting tops in the district was the goal from the jump, after finishing in second a year ago.

Watson set himself apart from the field, being the only competitor to raise over the 14-6 bar, tying Watson's personal best.

"I was able to keep my run very consistent and get on bigger poles to reach those higher heights," Watson said. "I was psyched to finally get that again because I hadn't got that since the second meet,"

By tweaking his form and getting a longer runway, Watson was able to accomplish his goal of a district crown.

That wasn't his only goal however, as next on his list is a state championship crown.

Sam Nachtigal also qualified for state, making a 13-6 for fourth place.