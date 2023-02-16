JOPLIN, Mo. – Junior forward Shiloh McCool made a driving, left-handed layup with 4 seconds left to help No. 10 University of Nebraska at Kearney get past Missouri Southern State, 58-56, Thursday night in Joplin, Missouri.

Reigning MIAA Player of the Year Lacy Stokes had a chance to force overtime but her jumper in the lane, contested by UNK's Brooke Carlson, hit the back of the iron at the buzzer.

Stokes hoped to hit 6-3 post Madi Stokes but UNK defended that action and forced her into the errant jumper. Carlson switched off the bigger Stokes and made the last shot a tough one for the 5-4 Stokes.

Twenty-three seconds before McCool's winner, Missouri Southern (21-5, 13-5) had a chance to take its first lead of the night. However, Stokes saw a shot at the rim swatted by UNK's Klaire Kirsch. Kirsch then made maybe the play of the night, catching a long transition pass right in front of the Loper bench. UNK (25-3, 18-2) subsequently called timeout to set up the game-winner.

"We were just trying to push there and go get something," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game sow. "That was our bench (making Kirsch aware to catch the long pass) and a big-time player making a big-time play. ... We drew it up but Shiloh went out and made the play."

McCool had eight quick early points as part of a 14-0 run that gave UNK an 18-4 lead. However, she didn't score again until the fourth quarter. On the winning play, she took a pass from point guard Sarah Schmitt, got a screen from Carlson, went right and then crossed up Stokes in the lane for her sixth bucket.

Stokes, who fouled McCool on the play, leads the MIAA in blocks with 63.

McCool had a team-high 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting. Schmitt and Backes scored 12 points each.

Missouri Southern, who was 15 of 18 at the free-throw line, had a 9-of-9 effort in the fourth quarter. That helped them erase a 51-44 deficit with 4:45 to play.

Madi Stokes went for 13 points for the Lions and Kaitlin Hunnicutt scored 12 points. Lacy Stokes was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

"We missed some shots early where we could've stretched it," Eighmey said. "You just find a way and it goes back to living in the moment."

Another tough test awaits Saturday at Pittsburg State. The Gorillas (20-5, 15-4) are now 10-2 at home after a 76-66 win over Fort Hays State on Thursday.