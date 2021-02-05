UNK women rally in second half to get by Central Oklahoma

KEARNEY — Elisa Backes poured in 30 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney women overcame a 12-point deficit to beat Central Oklahoma 75-68 Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Backes, who led the comeback with 23 second-half points, became the sixth Loper to score 30 or more points in a game.
“She just did a really good job of taking advantage of opportunities that she had,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “That’s something she’s continued to get better at, over the course of her career and especially here over the last month or so.
“She’s able to do several things. She’s able to hit threes and she’s really good off the bounce and then she posts up and can score in the post. She’s really, really versatile and I think she makes a tough matchup for the other teams. ... She’s playing with confidence right now and definitely gave us a boost in that second half offensively.”
The 12th-ranked Lopers, coming off back-to-back losses to Fort Hays State, found themselves trailing the Bronchos most of the first three quarters.
Making 14 of 22 shots in the first half, Central Oklahoma built 41-32 lead. The margin grew to 12 early in the third quarter.
“I didn’t think our defense was terrible. I thought they made a lot of shots,” Eighmey said. “They had kids that we didn’t necessarily have pegged as shooters making shots.”
The player Eighmey felt her team had to stop was 6-3 senior Kelsey Johnson, who averages 20.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. But Johnson ran into foul trouble early, sat out most of the game and finished with four points.
Guards Avery Allen and Brooke Rayner finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively, but the Bronchos’ strength was their diversity as 10 players scored.
“The second half ... we just played more true to everyone, didn’t double as much and we were able to slow down a few of those other players that were hurting us in the in the first half,” Eighmey said.
Then the offense, particularly Backes, got going.
The 6-1 forward finished the game 10 of 15 from the floor, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Brooke Carlson added 17 points
UNK had a 16-9 assist-to-turnover ratio and shot 62% from the free-throw line, an improvement over recent games.
“Less turnovers, more made free throws tends to result in more points and usually good results,” Eighmey said.
The Lopers also saw the return of point guard Haley Simental, who missed the last three games with a sprained ankle.
“I thought she looked good. It’s tough coming back after not playing a game for two weeks,” Eighmey said. “She has only had basically one full practice. I thought she really helped us in the first half, just confidence-wise, handling the ball and just being a point guard. She just is such a good leader and she just brings a good energy to us and she helped us handle the ball in a lot of that pressure that they were giving us early.”
UNK is back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday hosting to Newman University at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
@HubSports_Buck
UNK 75, Central Oklahoma 68
Score by Quarters
UCO (9-5)19 22 12 14 — 68
UNK (13-2)15 17 21 22 — 75
UCO — Jaci Littell 2, Kelsey Johnson 4, Caley Young 8, Avery Allen 14, Brooke Rayner 10, Taylor Dement 9, Allyah Llanusa 8, Kaci Rachardson 4, Clay Donica 3, Tayler Factor 6.
UNK — Brooke Carlson 17, Haley Simental 4, Maegan Holt 2, Klaire Kirsch 7, Kelsey Sanger 8, Elisa Backes 30, Trinity Law 2, Shiloh McCool 0, Meg Burns 0, Aspen Jansa 5, Madison Dreckman 0.