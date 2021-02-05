UNK women rally in second half to get by Central Oklahoma

The player Eighmey felt her team had to stop was 6-3 senior Kelsey Johnson, who averages 20.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. But Johnson ran into foul trouble early, sat out most of the game and finished with four points.

Guards Avery Allen and Brooke Rayner finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively, but the Bronchos’ strength was their diversity as 10 players scored.

“The second half ... we just played more true to everyone, didn’t double as much and we were able to slow down a few of those other players that were hurting us in the in the first half,” Eighmey said.

Then the offense, particularly Backes, got going.

The 6-1 forward finished the game 10 of 15 from the floor, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Brooke Carlson added 17 points

UNK had a 16-9 assist-to-turnover ratio and shot 62% from the free-throw line, an improvement over recent games.

“Less turnovers, more made free throws tends to result in more points and usually good results,” Eighmey said.

The Lopers also saw the return of point guard Haley Simental, who missed the last three games with a sprained ankle.