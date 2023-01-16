UNK swimmers compete in California; Stars' Klinginsmith to enter wrestling Hall of Fame; Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year

UNK swim team third in outdoor invitational in California

IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's swim team returned to the pool after a long break to finish third at the OC Invitational on Saturday.

The Lopers got some training in before taking part in a seven-team meet — held outside — and hosted by Division II Concordia-Irvine.

CU-I scored 1,116 points to the Lopers' 1,002.50. Azusa Pacific finished with 1,071.50.

Colorado freshman Caralea Holmberg led the Lopers by winning the 200-meter backstroke (2:12.65) and finishing second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.81).

Her time in the 200 moves her up to second in UNK history. Holmberg then vaulted up five spots to fifth on the 100 butterfly list.

She also swam the third leg for the fourth place 200 medley relay team (1:46.05).

UNK swimmers placed third through sixth in the 1,000-freestyle to rack up the team points. Texas freshman Margaret Wells (12:06.28) and Oklahoma freshman Miriam Finch (12:20.21) led the way. In the 200 breaststrsoke, UNK had three in the top nine with Colorado sophomore Karley Bennett (2:44.61) leading the way.

Junior Emily Miksch was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.69) and freshman Joy Graziano was third in the 100 free (55.85) and anchored both relay teams.

UNK is off until the RMAC Championships Feb. 7-11 in Grand Junction, Colo.

Klinginsmith to be inducted in Nebraska wrestling Hall of Fame

Former Kearney Catholic wrestler Michael Klinginsmith will be inducted into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame during its annual banquet June 9 in Grand Island.

A three-time state champion who wrestled for teh Nebraska Cornhuskers, Klinginsmith was the 2009 Kearney Hub Wrestler of the Year.

Other wrestlers who will be inducted in the 2023 class are Dan Hilario (Omaha Burke/UNO), Dante D. Lewis (Omaha Benson/Omaha Bryan/Minnesota-Morris), Michael McClaren (Grand Island Central Catholic/Chadron State), Keenan McCurdy (Lincoln East/UNK) and Mike Shoff (Sutton/Cambridge/South Dakota State).

Coaches being inducted are Jim Meyer of Fort Calhoun, Terry Owens of Harvard, Randy Schroeder of Rushville/West Holt and Brett Shuler of Plattsmouth/Louisville.

Bill Booth of Logan View, Danny Daniels of Ainsworth and Bill Gubbels of Randolph will be inducted as contributors.

KXPN's Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year

KEARNEY — The National Sports Media Association has selected Kearney's Doug Duda as the Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year.

Duda serves as sports director at ESPN Tri-Cities and 98.9 The Vibe. He also provides sports coverage on News Channel Nebraska TV.

Duda has hosted the “Doug & Daddy Show” on ESPN Tri-Cities for nearly 20 years, providing Central Nebraska with the region’s only daily sports talk show. The Ord native also delivers radio play-by-play and TV sideline reporting for high school sports. His radio sports updates have kept local sports fans informed for decades.

Duda is the first sportscaster from outside of the Lincoln and Omaha metros to win the award since Dave Brock of KHAS Radio in Hastings in 1996.

Each year, NSMA members in each state elect a State Sportscaster of the Year and State Sportswriter of the Year. Those winners are honored each June in North Carolina at an awards weekend.