UNK sweeps MSSU on Senior Night

Kearney, Neb. – The No. 12 University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team sent its seniors off victorious with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale.

The win is the perfect punctuation for a 26-4 regular season, with the conference tournament fast appproaching.

The pairings for the eight-team MIAA Tournament will be announced Saturday night; UNK will be the second-seed and play the noon match November 10 in St. Joseph, Mo. The opponent will either be these same Lions or Missouri Western State.

MSSU came into the game with a losing record but was fresh off upset wins over nationally-ranked Central Oklahoma and Central Missouri. They also swept the season series from nationally-ranked Washburn, a team that has beaten UNK twice this fall.

“The fact we were really sharp and motivated tells you everything you need to know about what we thought of Missouri Southern. We’ve taken full notice about what they’ve been doing in the league the last few weeks and I did not have to inform our players about how good they were. They knew,” UNK head coach Rick Squiers said. “That’s as well as we’ve played in the last two or three weeks.”

It was domination from the start as the Lopers jumped out to a 10-5 lead and never looked back. There were only five ties and three lead changes in the match with UNK holding an opponent to a negative hitting efficiency for just the fourth time this year.

MSSU had 15 unforced errors and was blocked nine times. The Lopers also dug up 19 more balls and had at least 15 kills in each set

“Happy we got all of our seniors into the match and the ones that were already in played well. That probably was some extra motivation for them .. you want to try and get a win on what might be your last day in the Health & Sports Center,” said Squiers.

One of six seniors to be honored in pregame, Emersen Cyza had a match-high 12 kills and hit .379 with fellow outside hitter Asha Regier at 10 kills and a .364 percentage.

Senior middle hitters Bailee Sterling and Fallon Stutheit both hit over .400 and combined for 17 kills, eight blocks and four digs.

In the back row, libero Jensen Rowse had a team-best 16 digs with right side Lauren Taubenheim providing 10 more and perfection in eight serve receive chances. Setter Peyton Neff had four kills in six attempts as well as 13 digs and 33 assists.

Missouri Southern had six players between two and five kills including Fernanda Canedo. She also had eight digs and two blocks.

“We’re happy that we’re in (the postseason) and relatively healthy. We have the whole roster at our disposal but everyone we play is going to be taking a shot at you,” said Squiers. “It won’t be easy but we should go in with some confidence.