UNK softball, track, tennis teams enjoy weekend successes

UNK softball goes 1-3 in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team defeated Texas-Permian Basin 6-5 Friday night but dropped three other games at Lubbock in the first weekend of the season.
UNK dropped its season opener to Midwestern (Texas) State, 7-6, on Friday then lost to West Texas A&M 9-4 and No. 19 Lubbock Christian 10-2 in Saturday’s games in the Lubbock Sports Collegiate Invitational.
In the win, sophomore third baseman Bri Healy belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and junior pitcher Megan Blake worked out of a jam in the top of the sixth.
Permian Basin took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth on a three-run homer from Aracely Araiza. The UNK rally in the bottom of the inning started with a lead-off single and steal by Carlee Liesch, who was 3-for-4. Katie Gosker coaxed a walk before Healy followed with her first collegiate long ball.
Blake earned the win by throwing three innings of scoreless relief.
Offensively, seven Lopers recorded a hit with Kearney junior Avery Wood going 2 for 3.
Wood had a two-run double in the season-opener against Midwestern State (1-1) but the Mustangs’ Ashley Turner went 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs.
UNK’s Abbie Vodicka was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Liesch was 2 for 4.
Saturday, UNK erased a 3-2 deficit to West Texas A&M when junior cleanup hitter Hailey Schaneman belted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth. But the Buffs answered when freshman Madison Johnson, who was 4 for 4, led off the bottom of the inning with a home run. A three-run homer later in the inning blew the game open.
UNK freshman Carly Dembowski hit her first collegiate homer against the Lubbock Christian (5-2) in the top of the third inning, but the Chaparrals provided most of the offense with a 12-hit attack that included two homers, two triples and a double.
Schmidt wins shot put, weight throw in Missouri
MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior thrower Tiara Schmidt had another strong weekend as the Lopers track and field team won five events at the Bearcat Invitational Friday and Saturday at Maryville.
Schmidt, now ranked third nationally in the weight throw and 12th in the shot put, was a double winner as she tossed the shot 46-7 1/4 and recorded a 62-9 1/4 effort in the weight throw. Her heave in the weight throw was a new meet and fieldhouse record.
Junior Seth Simonson is now ninth in Division II in the 800 as he turned in a career-low 1:51.77. The time was good for second place and moves him up four spots to fourth on the UNK all-time top 10 list. On Friday night Simonson ran the lead leg for the distance medley relay team that finished second. Their time of 9:57.39 puts them fifth on the national list and into third place in the UNK annals. Also on that foursome were Wes Ferguson, Micah Swedberg and Luke Stuckey. Swedburg went on to win the 600-yard run Saturday (1:12.16).
The women’s distance medley team also had a record-book performance as it finished third in a time of 12:22.53, which is the seventh-fastest effort in school history. Runners were Sinclare Fiala, Hannah Anderson, Nicole Messbarger and Destiny Reinke.
Rebekah Roh joined Schmidt in the winner’s circle as she took the 600-yard run in 1:26.51. UNK’s other winner was Grand Island senior Mackenzie Puckett in the triple jump (38-0 3/4).
Loper tennis team splits opening duals
GRAND ISLAND — The UNK women’s tennis team started its season by beating Oklahoma Baptist, 6-1, and falling to Colorado Mesa, 5-2, Friday at Grand Island.
The Lopers got singles wins from its three freshmen – Melisa Becerra, Mia Sherikulova and Jazmin Zamorano — to beat Oklahoma Baptist. Sherikulova won in straight sets in the top spot, Zamorano rallied from a set down to win at No. 2 with Becerra blanking her OBU opponent.
UNK was just as dominant in doubles as they won all three matches, allowing a total of eight points.
Colorado Mesa started the day with a 5-2 win over the Bison and then bested UNK by the same score in a dual that wrapped up near midnight.
Zamorano got the Lopers on the board with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles, but Becerra dropped a heartbreaker (2-6, 6-4, 1-0; 10-7) a spot higher in the lineup. Sherikulova won in a tiebreaker (6-3, 1-6, 1-0; 10-7) at No. 1 singles.