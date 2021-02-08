UNK softball, track, tennis teams enjoy weekend successes

UNK’s Abbie Vodicka was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Liesch was 2 for 4.

Saturday, UNK erased a 3-2 deficit to West Texas A&M when junior cleanup hitter Hailey Schaneman belted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth. But the Buffs answered when freshman Madison Johnson, who was 4 for 4, led off the bottom of the inning with a home run. A three-run homer later in the inning blew the game open.

UNK freshman Carly Dembowski hit her first collegiate homer against the Lubbock Christian (5-2) in the top of the third inning, but the Chaparrals provided most of the offense with a 12-hit attack that included two homers, two triples and a double.

Schmidt wins shot put, weight throw in Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior thrower Tiara Schmidt had another strong weekend as the Lopers track and field team won five events at the Bearcat Invitational Friday and Saturday at Maryville.

Schmidt, now ranked third nationally in the weight throw and 12th in the shot put, was a double winner as she tossed the shot 46-7 1/4 and recorded a 62-9 1/4 effort in the weight throw. Her heave in the weight throw was a new meet and fieldhouse record.